Sunny and cold end to the work week

Posted 6:56 am, December 7, 2018, by

Quiet weather has arrived just in time for the weekend! Higher pressure over Iowa will provide central Indiana with dry weather and clear skies throughout the day. However, temperatures are going to be even colder today!

Morning lows have dropped into the teens this Friday morning. The light winds are also creating a slight wind chill, so kids will want to layer up at the bus stop today! Black ice will be possible, especially on secondary roads and parking lots. The melted rain/snow from yesterday may refreeze on the untreated surfaces.

Skies will be mostly sunny over Indianapolis today, but temperatures will remain cold! Highs will reach into the lower 30s this afternoon. Temperatures today are going to be nearly 10 degrees below normal for the date!

Quiet conditions will persist through the weekend. The storm system we have been closely tracking for the weekend will stay SOUTH of Indiana. The area is going to remain dry through the weekend with highs in the mid-30s.

Temperatures will gradually rise into next week with highs in the 40s returning by Tuesday. Rain showers creep back into the forecast Wednesday night.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.