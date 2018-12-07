× Sunny and cold end to the work week

Quiet weather has arrived just in time for the weekend! Higher pressure over Iowa will provide central Indiana with dry weather and clear skies throughout the day. However, temperatures are going to be even colder today!

Morning lows have dropped into the teens this Friday morning. The light winds are also creating a slight wind chill, so kids will want to layer up at the bus stop today! Black ice will be possible, especially on secondary roads and parking lots. The melted rain/snow from yesterday may refreeze on the untreated surfaces.

Skies will be mostly sunny over Indianapolis today, but temperatures will remain cold! Highs will reach into the lower 30s this afternoon. Temperatures today are going to be nearly 10 degrees below normal for the date!

Quiet conditions will persist through the weekend. The storm system we have been closely tracking for the weekend will stay SOUTH of Indiana. The area is going to remain dry through the weekend with highs in the mid-30s.

Temperatures will gradually rise into next week with highs in the 40s returning by Tuesday. Rain showers creep back into the forecast Wednesday night.