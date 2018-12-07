Purdue’s Tyler Trent accepts Disney Spirit Award for courage in face of cancer

ATLANTA, Ga. – Purdue superfan Tyler Trent accepted the Disney Spirit Award during the College Football Awards Show in Atlanta.

Trent, whose fight against bone cancer became a rallying point for Purdue University football and its fans, wore his signature Purdue sport coat to the ceremony.

The award is presented each year to college football’s most inspirational player, coach, team or figure. The 20-year-old’s courage in the face of cancer galvanized the team and put him in the national spotlight when the Boilermakers upset No. 2 Ohio State.

ESPN broadcast the ceremony Thursday night. Trent said he felt the honor was “undeserved.”

“A year ago, I prayed that I wouldn’t have the opportunity to share my story, and now it’s coming true,” Trent said during the broadcast.

“At the end of the day, there’s always a light at the end of the tunnel and – as long as you rely on your faith, things will work out,” he said.

Purdue quarterback David Blough escorted Trent to the stage.

“He’s united us all, we love him, we’re incredibly proud of him and what he means to like you said, millions and millions of people,” Blough said.

Trent also wore a pair of shoes given to him by the widow of the late Craig Sager, the TNT broadcaster who died from cancer in December 2016.

Trent broke down after receiving a standing ovation from the crowd: