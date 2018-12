× Man wanted for theft from Carmel Kroger

CARMEL, Ind.– Carmel police are searching for a man wanted for theft.

The theft was reported on Dec. 2 and occurred at the Kroger grocery store located at 10679 North Michigan Road.

Police say the man was wearing a black stocking cap, a gray hoodie, blue jeans and black shoes.

Anyone with information about this incident should call Carmel police at 317-571-2500 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477 (TIPS).