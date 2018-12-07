Man charged with robbery, battery in connection with Zionsville apartment complex shooting
ZIONSVILLE, Ind. – An Indianapolis man has been arrested in connection with a shooting at a Zionsville apartment complex in late October.
Police say the victim was found shot in the head at the Quail Run Apartments, but he’s expected to survive.
Police believe 20-year-old Jaice E. Dusang was involved in the incident and he was taken into custody on Thursday on the following charges:
- Robbery resulting in serious bodily injury, a level 2 felony
- Robbery while armed with a deadly weapon, a level 3 felony
- Aggravated battery, a level 3 felony
- Criminal confinement while armed with a deadly weapon, a level 3 felony
- Criminal confinement resulting in serious bodily injury, a level 3 felony
- Battery resulting in serious bodily injury, a level 5 felony
- Criminal recklessness in an inhabited dwelling, a level 5 felony
- Criminal recklessness while armed with a deadly weapon, a level 6 felony
- Theft, a level 6 felony
- Carrying a handgun without a permit, a class a misdemeanor
Police are continuing to investigate this shooting. Anyone with information that help investigators is asked to call Crime Stopper of Central Indiana at 317-262-TIPS.
This was the second shooting at the apartment complex in recent years. In May of 2017, a 30-year-old Indianapolis man was shot and killed there.