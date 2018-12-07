Man charged with robbery, battery in connection with Zionsville apartment complex shooting

Posted 6:54 pm, December 7, 2018, by , Updated at 06:57PM, December 7, 2018

Jaice E. Dusang

ZIONSVILLE, Ind. – An Indianapolis man has been arrested in connection with a shooting at a Zionsville apartment complex in late October.

Police say the victim was found shot in the head at the Quail Run Apartments, but he’s expected to survive.

Police believe 20-year-old Jaice E. Dusang was involved in the incident and he was taken into custody on Thursday on the following charges:

  • Robbery resulting in serious bodily injury, a level 2 felony
  • Robbery while armed with a deadly weapon, a level 3 felony
  • Aggravated battery, a level 3 felony
  • Criminal confinement while armed with a deadly weapon, a level 3 felony
  • Criminal confinement resulting in serious bodily injury, a level 3 felony
  • Battery resulting in serious bodily injury, a level 5 felony
  • Criminal recklessness in an inhabited dwelling, a level 5 felony
  • Criminal recklessness while armed with a deadly weapon, a level 6 felony
  • Theft, a level 6 felony
  • Carrying a handgun without a permit, a class a misdemeanor

Police are continuing to investigate this shooting. Anyone with information that help investigators is asked to call Crime Stopper of Central Indiana at 317-262-TIPS.

This was the second shooting at the apartment complex in recent years. In May of 2017, a 30-year-old Indianapolis man was shot and killed there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.