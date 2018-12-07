Investigators still searching for person who murdered Indiana farmer 6 years later

Posted 7:26 pm, December 7, 2018, by , Updated at 07:34PM, December 7, 2018

Example of stolen safe and Lowell R. Badge (Photos courtesy of ISP)

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. – It’s been six years since the murder of a retired farmer in southwest Indiana, but the case remains unsolved.

Authorities believe someone killed 85-year-old Lowell R. Badge in his rural Sullivan County home between 8 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 7, 2012 and 9:23 a.m. the next day.

A safe and television were also taken from Badge’s home during the incident. Indiana State Police say the safe was a light to medium dark gray, measuring 23 ½” tall, 17” in depth, and 17” wide, in pristine condition and manufactured by John D. Brush and Company. The television was a black 46” Sony Bravia LCD screen.

State police say they have worked with the sheriff’s office to investigate more than 150 tips, conduct nearly 100 interviews and comb through the crime scene, but no arrests have been made.

Investigators strongly believe someone in the community has information related to the case that may help bring those responsible to justice.

Anyone that thinks they can help solve the case is asked to contact Detective Mike Taylor or First Sergeant Jason Fajt at the Putnamville Post (765)-653-4114 or Sullivan County Sheriff Clark Cottom or Chief Deputy Jason Bobbitt at the sheriff’s office tip line 1-800-589-0805.

A reward of about $30,000 has been established and available for anyone who provides information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for Badge’s death.

