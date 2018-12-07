× Indiana State Police searching for person of interest in Winchester death investigation

WINCHESTER, Ind.– Indiana State Police (ISP) is asking for help in locating a person of interest in a death investigation who also has felony warrants.

ISP was called to a home in the 500 block of West South Street in Winchester around 1 p.m. on Nov. 3. The victim was identified as 61-year-old David Brumley.

A 2006 Ford Mustang GT show car that had been missing from the residence was located by police in Marion, Arkansas.

Investigators have determined 59-year-old Monty J. Cook was in possession of the car. Police describe Cook as 5’9″, 200 pounds with brown hair, green eyes and wears glasses.

His last address was in Winchester, but his current whereabouts are not known. He has previously been employed as a driver delivering campers and RVs. When last seen on video, he was seen limping on his right side.

In addition to being a person of interest in the death investigation, Cook has felony warrants for theft and arson out of Randolph County.

Anyone with information about cook should not try to approach him. Call 911 or the Pendleton District at 765-778-2121. Police ask that you give his location and if driving, a description of his vehicle.