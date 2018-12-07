Indiana man allegedly stabbed ex-girlfriend who then jumped from moving vehicle

BARTHOLOMEW COUNTY, Ind. – A woman says she had to jump from a moving vehicle after being stabbed by her ex-boyfriend in Bartholomew County.

Sheriff’s deputies began investigating the case when they were called to Columbus Regional Hospital at about 5 a.m. Thursday.

At the hospital, deputies say they discovered visible injuries to the victim’s forehead and hands. She also reportedly had a noticeable wound on her leg that she told officers was from the stabbing.

The victim told deputies that the stabbing happened in the northwestern part of Bartholomew County and a female driving in the area later picked her up and took her to the hospital.

She also told officers that her ex-boyfriend, 35-year-old Joshua Jones, was responsible. He was later located by the Decatur County Sheriff’s Office and arrested for domestic battery and criminal confinement.

