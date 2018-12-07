× Colts’ LB Matthew Adams fined by NFL for hit on Jags’ QB

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – As expected, Matthew Adams received an expensive correspondence from the NFL.

The Indianapolis Colts’ rookie linebacker received notification from the league Friday he’s being fined for his leading-with-the-helmet penalty against Jacksonville quarterback Cody Kessler. Similar fines have been for $26,739.

“Yeah, twenty-something,’’ Adams said Friday.

He will appeal, but didn’t sound overly-optimistic.

“It was against a quarterback,’’ Adams shrugged.

The team’s seventh-round draft pick blitzed off the left side of the Colts’ defense in last Sunday’s game, was unblocked and drove into Kessler. Instead of his first career sack, Adams was penalized.

“I had a lot of speed and momentum’’ he said. “I tried to move my head to the side, but couldn’t. He ducked into (me).’’

Adams is at least the fourth Colt to be fined by the NFL during the regular season. Guard Quenton Nelson was fined $26,739 for leading with his helmet on a block against Jacksonville, linebacker Najee Goode $20,054 for roughing New England quarterback Tom Brady and rookie defensive end Kemoko Turay $10,026 for unsportsmanlike conduct against the New York Jets.

It’s worth noting Adams’ fine, if upheld, certainly will be felt. As a rookie, he’s earning $28,235 per week.

Four ruled out

Frank Reich ruled four players out of Sunday’s game with Houston: center Ryan Kelly (knee), wide receiver Dontrelle Inman (shoulder), tight end Mo Alie-Cox (ankle) and safety Mike Mitchell (calf).

Wideout T.Y. Hilton (shoulder) returned to practice Friday and is expected to play. Left tackle Anthony Castonzo missed practice with a knee issue, but should play.