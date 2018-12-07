A sunny, cold weekend for central Indiana

Posted 4:40 pm, December 7, 2018, by , Updated at 05:06PM, December 7, 2018

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– We’ve had at least a trace of rain or snow for the first six days of December. After a dry Friday, a long stretch of dry weather is on the way.

Expect a dry, cold weekend across central Indiana. Highs will stay below normal but at least we’ll have sunshine.

A warm up will come our way next week with highs rising back into the 40s. Dry weather will be the rule until the middle of next week.

Rain will develop late Wednesday and continue through Friday.

So far this has been a wet month.

Lows will be in the teens overnight.

High will be in the mid 30s Saturday.

We’ll have a cold morning for the Santa Hustle.

Highs will be in the upper 30s Sunday.

We’ll stay dry early next week.

Rain will move in late Wednesday.

