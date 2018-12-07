17-year-old jumps from second floor to escape house fire on west side

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Several departments responded Friday morning to a house fire on the west side.

According to the Wayne Township Fire Department, two people escaped from the burning home on Southernwood Lane. One of them, a 17-year-old male, jumped from a second-floor window to reach safety. An older male ran outside and tried to catch the teen, officials said.

Both were checked at the scene and cleared. Six dogs, including two puppies, died in the fire.

The home sustained significant damage from the fire, which remains under investigation. The Avon Fire Department and Plainfield Fire Department also responded to the scene.