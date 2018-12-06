LIVE: Funeral service for former President George H.W. Bush

Teacher fired after telling first-graders Santa isn’t real

Posted 10:45 am, December 6, 2018

Santa Claus. (Photo by Lisa Maree Williams/Getty Images)

MONTVILLE, N.J. (AP) — School officials say a substitute teacher who told first-grade students in New Jersey that Santa Claus isn’t real will not be returning to the school.

NJ.com reports that Montville Schools Superintendent Rene Rovtar confirmed the teacher will no longer work in the district after the incident at Cedar Hill School.

Rovtar declined further comment, saying the issue is a personnel matter.

Officials say the teacher debunked other holiday characters, including the Easter Bunny, the Tooth Fairy and Elf on a Shelf.

Rovtar previously said she was disheartened by the incident and that “childhood wonder associated with all holidays and traditions” is special to her.

The substitute teacher’s identity has not been released.

