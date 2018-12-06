× Student killed in Marshall County truck-school bus collision identified

ARGOS, Ind. (AP) — A coroner has identified an Indiana boy who was killed when a flatbed truck collided with a school bus carrying students on a field trip.

Marshall County Coroner John Grolich says 13-year-old Owen Abbott of Winimac was pronounced dead at the scene after the truck rear-ended the bus on Wednesday about 30 miles south of South Bend. An autopsy was planned for later Thursday.

The bus was carrying 38 students and three chaperones from the Eastern Pulaski school district to see a Christmas musical.

Investigators say the bus had stopped at a rail crossing and was beginning to accelerate when it was hit from behind by the truck.

Indiana State Police Sgt. Ted Bohner says prosecutors will review crash investigators’ final report to determine if the truck’s driver will face charges.

A 14-year-old boy injured in the crash was released from a hospital Wednesday.

