Student killed in Marshall County truck-school bus collision identified

Posted 12:32 pm, December 6, 2018, by , Updated at 12:35PM, December 6, 2018

Bus crash victim Owen Abbott. (Photo provided by family via WSBT)

ARGOS, Ind. (AP) — A coroner has identified an Indiana boy who was killed when a flatbed truck collided with a school bus carrying students on a field trip.

Marshall County Coroner John Grolich says 13-year-old Owen Abbott of Winimac was pronounced dead at the scene after the truck rear-ended the bus on Wednesday about 30 miles south of South Bend. An autopsy was planned for later Thursday.

The bus was carrying 38 students and three chaperones from the Eastern Pulaski school district to see a Christmas musical.

Investigators say the bus had stopped at a rail crossing and was beginning to accelerate when it was hit from behind by the truck.

Indiana State Police Sgt. Ted Bohner says prosecutors will review crash investigators’ final report to determine if the truck’s driver will face charges.

A 14-year-old boy injured in the crash was released from a hospital Wednesday.

RELATED: Indiana teen killed after truck hits school bus on way to Christmas musical

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.