× Light snow for the evening rush hour

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– A light rain/snow mix is moving across central Indiana. As of 4 p.m., temperatures are slightly above freezing. The wintry mix is quickly changing to snow and up to a 1/2 inch is likely for Indianapolis. Areas north of I-70 will receive up to an inch of snow. The snow will end around 7 p.m. and as skies clear temperatures will fall quickly. Wet roads will become covered with icy spots overnight with low temperatures well below freezing.

A rain/snow mix has arrived.

Temps are near freezing.

Expect a wet ride home from work.

Temperatures will tumble this evening.

Lows will fall into the teens overnight.