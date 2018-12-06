× Justin Timberlake postpones 8 concerts, including Dec. 14 Indy show, due to bruised vocal cords

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Indy fans hoping to see Justin Timberlake in concert will have to wait.

The pop star has postponed eight concerts, including his Dec. 14 show at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, due to bruised vocal cords. Timberlake previously postponed concerts in October for a similar issue.

While his vocal cords are healing, Timberlake said they’re not all the way back to normal. Doctors have advised him to rest his voice until January.

The singer took to Instagram to let fans know:

“Hey guys, I’m sure you have heard that I’ve had to postpone several tour dates due to bruised vocal cords. My vocal cords are healing, but they are not all the way back to normal, so my doctors want me to continue to rest my voice. They have asked me to hold off on singing until next month. I’m really sorry, I want to be back on the stage and I am doing all I can to get there quickly. Thank you for understanding — I see all of your posts and I appreciate the support and the love. I look forward to coming back stronger than I was before. More to come on the rescheduled dates.”

Timberlake said the concerts will be rescheduled. In addition to Indianapolis, the postponements include concerts in Omaha, Kansas City, St. Louis, Philadelphia, two shows in Buffalo and Uncasville, Conn.

The singer is scheduled to kick off his 2019 concert slate with a show in Washington, D.C., on Jan. 4.