× Indiana State Police remind drivers to be cautious while driving in snow and ice

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Indiana State Police are warning Hoosier drivers to be careful on the roads when snow and ice is present.

Since November, ISP has responded to 2,236 snow/ice related crashes. State police said light snow/rain weather conditions worry them the most, because drivers aren’t as cautious.

“When we wake up, first responders see snow on the road we know it’s going to be a long day only because people don’t heed these warnings,” said Indiana State Police Sgt. John Perrine.

They’re the same warnings Sgt. John Perrine has been talking and tweeting about for years. He said drive slowly, leave for your destination early, and don’t tailgate.

Don’t 😱🤯 but the roads might be a little slick for your morning commute ✔️ Leave Early or Be Late ✔️ Slow down ✔️ Don’t be a tail🐊 ✔️ Clear the ❄️ off your 🚘 windows ✔️✔️ #DontDriveLikeAKnucklehead I’d rather meet you at a 🍩 shop than in a ditch… 🤜🤛 — Sgt. John Perrine (@ISPIndianapolis) December 5, 2018

“When you tailgate somebody it not only decreases your ability to stop to avoid hitting them if you have to stop, but it also decreases your visibility to see what’s happening ahead of you. It decreases your reaction time to any potential emergency that might be happening ahead of you,” Sgt. John Perrine said.

Sgt. Perrine said when drivers know there’s going to be inches and inches of snow, they are more careful behind the wheel.

He said a lot of drivers don’t change their habits when forecasters are calling for light snow.

“A lot of people will say the reason I crashed or the reason I went into the ditch was because there was snow on the ground or the road; and that’s not true. The reason you went into the ditch is because you were driving too fast for the snow on the road,” Sgt. Perrine said.

According to ISP, there have already been 2,236 crashes while snow or ice was on the road since November.

There were 304 injuries and two fatalities. Sgt. Perrine said if you can avoid driving in the snow, then do so.

“If there’s snow on the ground first and for most only go out and drive if you have to because it doesn’t take long from our crews from INDOT and the city crews to get that snow cleared off the road,” Sgt. Perrine said.

State police also suggest keeping an emergency kit in your vehicle in case you become stranded because of the ice or snow. They said to keep food, water, and warm blankets in the kit.