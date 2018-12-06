× Holiday events are in full gear with variety of events this weekend featuring kid-friendly fun, a Santa Claus-themed 5K and Yelp Bazaar

Yelp’s Totally Bazaar 2018

Central Library (Downtown)

Head to the Central Library downtown for this year’s Yelp Bazaar this Saturday, December 8, from 6:30-11pm.The Yelp Bazaar is a Yelp-produced, free event for people of all ages. This annual, pop-up shopping party will feature over 150 local businesses including local makers, food, drinks, entertainers, shopping and more. Check-in on the Yelp app upon arrival to snag a free Penrose on Mass tote bag, because this hefty list of local businesses is certain to fill your hands! While the event itself is free to attend, you do need to RSVP online.

Scotty McCreery “Seasons Change” Tour

Egyptian Room at Old National Centre

Scotty McCreery’s “Seasons Change” tour is making a stop in the Circle City this Saturday night, December 8. The show kicks off at 8pm at the Egyptian Room at the Old National Centre and will also feature Walker McGuire and Heather Morgan.

12 Chefs of Christmas

Indianapolis City Market

The 12 Chefs of Christmas are back and they’re taking over the upper mezzanine of downtown’s City Market this Saturday, December 8, from 2-5pm. The event will feature 12 local chefs and 12 Indiana craft breweries working together to provide food dishes created to be enjoyed with specific brews. Attendees will be able to enjoy sample-sized portions of the food and drink. Guests will be encouraged to enjoy full pints of the featured beers, which will be available for purchase in Tomlinson Tap Room during the event. Plus, a special 13th pairing at the event will feature the Indy City Market’s newest merchant, Poke Guru, working with Ash & Elm Cider Co. DJ Rusty Redenbacher will be on hand to provide live entertainment. Tickets start at $35.

Christmas at the Farm

Traders Point Creamery

Christmas at the Farm is back this weekend at Traders Point Creamery. On December 8th and 9th, kids will have the opportunity to visit with Santa in the Big Red, sing along with live holiday entertainment and create old-fashioned Christmas crafts and cookie decorating. Visitors of all ages will enjoy taking in the beauty of the farm on a sleigh-hayride, treating themselves to Trader’s Point Creamery’s organic eggnog, hot chocolate, traditional cookies, and other festive old-fashioned dishes. Tickets required for all attendees (except those under 1 year). Tickets are sold for 90-minute time slots and grant ticket holders access to all the activities above during their reserved time.

Santa Hustle 5K and Half Marathon

American Legion Mall (Downtown)

Have you ever run alongside thousands of other Santa Clauses? Well here’s your chance! Experience the magic of the Santa Hustle 5K and Half Marathon this Sunday, December 9th. The race kicks off bright an early at the American Legion Mall downtown. If you are a Christmas lover, enjoy overplayed holiday music, devouring candy and cookies, and joining in on an epic after party then grab your favorite friends and family, lace up your tennis shoes, practice your best “Ho Ho Ho!” and get ready for the most festive holiday 5K and Half-Marathon of the year. Proceeds will go toward Little Red Door Cancer Agency located right here in Indianapolis. As Indiana’s oldest cancer agency, Little Red Door offers client services to help reduce the physical, emotional, and financial burdens of cancer for medically under-served residents of central Indiana

Candy Cane Hunt

Natural Valley Ranch (Hendricks County)

It appears Santa Claus dropped some candy canes at Natural Valley Ranch in Brownsburg! Grab the kids and enjoy the Great Candy Cane Hunt scavenger hunt this Saturday, December 8, from 10-11:30am. Kids will have the opportunity to meet Santa Claus, visit the animals in the petting zoo and enjoy a snack from the popcorn bar. Guests are encouraged to bring non-perishable food items to donate to a local food pantry. Admission is $7 per person (ages 2+) in advance or $10 per person on the day of the event.

