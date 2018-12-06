Guide to more than a dozen local light displays to brighten your holiday season
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Many communities in central Indiana turn into a winter wonderland this time of year! As you celebrate the holidays with your family, brighten the season by checking out these light displays.
TPA Park Festival of Lights
1 Adrian Marks Dr, Frankfort, IN 46041
Open dusk until 9 p.m. nightly until January 1
Free!
Walkway of Lights
N Matter Park Rd, Marion, IN 46952
Open 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. nightly until December 31.
Cost is $5 per car, and it will get you an admission sticker that’s good all season long.
Oaklawn Acres Christmas Lights
3113 W Co Rd 800 N, Rossville, IN 46065
Open 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. nightly until December 31.
Free!
We Care Park
2317 N Lafountain St, Kokomo, IN 46901
Open 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. daily through December 27.
No charge, but donations are accepted with the money going to We Care charities
Reynolds Farm Equipment
12501 Reynolds Dr, Fishers, IN 46038
Open 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. daily through January 1.
Free! Donations benefitting local food bank accepted.
Circle of Lights
Soldiers and Sailors Monument in downtown Indianapolis
Open daily though the season.
Free!
Sharpsville Lights!
422 W. Meridian Street, Sharpsville, IN
Open 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and open until 11 p.m. Friday through Sunday until December 25.
Free!
Lights at the Brickyard
4790 West 16th Street, Indianapolis, IN 46222
Open 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday, and open until 10 p.m. on Friday and Saturday until December 30.
Cost is $25 Monday through Wednesday and $30 Thursday through Sunday.
Winterlights
4000 N Michigan Rd, Indianapolis, IN 46208
Open 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. until January 6.
Online prices are $20 adults, $12 for kids ages 6 to 17, and free for kids 5 and under. Door prices are $25 adults, $17 for kids ages 6 to 17, and free for kids 5 and under.
Charlestown Christmas City
Charlestown’s City Square located at 304 Main Cross Street
Light show starts at 7 p.m. ever night until January 1.
Free!
Santa Claus Land of Lights
78 N Holiday Blvd, Santa Claus, Indiana
Open Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays until December 9. Open nightly starting December 14 through December 30. Hours are 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. CST.
$15 per vehicle
Danville Winterland Holiday Light Show
600 E Main St, Danville, IN 46122
Open 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday, and open until 10 p.m. on Friday and Saturday until December 30. Closed on Christmas.
Cost is $5 Monday-Thursday and $10 Friday-Sunday.
Pleasant Grove Christmas light show
2750 S Pleasant Grove Farms, Lyons Indiana 47443
Open 6 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. daily until January 1.
Free!
Christmas at the Zoo
1200 W Washington St, Indianapolis, IN 46222
Open 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday, and open until 10 p.m. on Friday and Saturday until December 30.
Cost is the regular price of zoo admission.