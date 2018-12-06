× Conner Prairie event reenacts the night before Christmas in 1836

FISHERS, Ind. — Go back in time this month to experience the holiday season as it would have been in 1836.

The Conner Prairie by Candlelight walking tour kicks off this weekend and is open every Friday and Saturday evening leading up to Christmas. The event takes place Dec. 7, 8, 14, 15, 21 and 22 from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. Attendees are asked to arrive no later than 8:30 p.m.

Visitors will meet a variety of characters in their homes to learn about how settlers to Indiana’s frontier carried on their family traditions.

Characters and scenes from the night before Christmas include:

The Ullman family celebrating Hanukkah

Dancing and singing at the home of Dr. Campbell

The Curtis family talking about Santa Claus and who he might visit that night

Festivities at the Golden Eagle Inn

Stories around a bonfire by the “rowdies”

The event is family friendly, and visitors can tour at their own pace.

Tickets are $16 for adults and $13 for children ages 2 to 12. Discounted rates are available for Conner Prairie members.

For more information or to buy tickets, click here.

Conner Prairie, an interactive history park and living history museum, is located at 13400 Allisonville Road in Fishers. The park preserves the William Conner home, which is listed on the National Register of Historic Places.