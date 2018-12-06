Another round of light snow arrives Thursday across central Indiana

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It may be a quiet start to our Thursday, but the weather will become more active as we head into the afternoon hours. A cold front will bring a chance for light snow showers over central Indiana and may create slick conditions for the evening commute.

Light snow will move into our northernmost counties around 10 a.m. and the system will travel southeast over the area. The snow showers will approach Indianapolis around the lunch hour and continue to fall through the afternoon. Be sure to watch Chief Meteorologist Chris Wright this evening for the latest on weather impacts during the commute home from work!

The southern half of the state may see a rain/snow mix before turning over to all snow showers. Lighter snow totals are likely south of Indianapolis because of the wintry mix. Up to 1” of snow will be possible across the viewing area.

The light snow may create difficult travel conditions through the evening commute. Slick roads will be possible and the visibility may drop at times within the snow showers. Temperatures will also be dropping through the evening due to the passing cold front.

Most of the snow activity is going to move out of the area after 7 p.m. and skies will become mostly clear behind the system. Lows will plummet into the teens overnight as winds shift out of the northwest.

Big improvements arrive on Friday! Skies will remain mostly sunny as we end work week, but temperatures will struggle to rise into the lower 30s. This weekend is looking quiet for now. However, we are closely watching a storm system that will track over the mid-South on Sunday. The path of the storm could shift and bring snow showers to southern Indiana. Forecast models are keeping the activity south of the state for now. The Weather Authority will continue to monitor and have updates as we head into the weekend.