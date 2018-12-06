2 women taken to hospital after fire at south side home

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Two women were seriously hurt in a fire on the south side of Indianapolis.

Fire crews were called to the 1200 block of East Thompson Road just before 11 p.m. Wednesday. They were able to get the flames under control in 15 minutes.

There were at least four people in the home at the time. Fire officials say a 51-year-old woman who jumped out of a second-story window to escape suffered serious injuries. A 67-year-old woman was helped out of the home by two other people. She had minor injuries.

Crews say the fire caused $80,000 in damage. The cause remains under investigation.