× 2 separate east side shootings leave 3 people injured

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Indianapolis police are investigating two shootings that left three people injured Thursday night.

IMPD says two people were shot in the 3800 block of 31st St. near N. Sherman Dr.

According to police, a third shooting victim was also found at a McDonald’s in the 2500 block of N. Emerson Ave. It’s unclear at this time if the shootings are connected.

Police have not provided the conditions of the victims at this time.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.