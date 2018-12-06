16-year-old girl’s death under investigation in Lawrence

Posted 1:12 pm, December 6, 2018

LAWRENCE, Ind.– A death investigation is underway in Lawrence after a teenager was found dead.

Police were called to the 8800 block of Rue Madeleine, in Maison Gardens near East 42nd Street and Post Road, shortly after 7 a.m.

The 16-year-old girl had a gunshot wound, according to Lawrence police. She was identified as Shiloh Britton.

An autopsy will be performed on Friday.

The case is currently being investigated as a homicide, Deputy Chief Gary Woodruff said, noting that is standard for the early stages of any unknown death.

