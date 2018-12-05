× WWII vet wants cards for 96th birthday, daughter turns to internet for help

HIGHLAND, Calif. — A woman is trying to make her father’s birthday extra special this year.

She’s asking for people to send her dad birthday cards.

Duane Sherman is turning 96 on Dec. 30, and his daughter wants it to be one he won’t forget.

Sue Morse took to Facebook and asked anyone out there listening to send her dad a birthday card.

Sherman is a WWII Navy veteran from California who earned a purple heart for a mission he survived in 1944.

He was also a Chief Sonarman aboard the U.S.S. Lamson DD 367— and he was on board the moment a Kamikaze plane hit his ship.

About 30 of his shipmates lost their lives.

These cards can be a “Happy Birthday” or a “Thank You” for Sherman’s service.

If you want to make Sherman’s wish come true, send a card to:

Duane Sherman c/o Sue Morse

P.O. Box 794

Highland, CA 92346