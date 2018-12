CLARK COUNTY, Ind.– A Silver Alert has been declared for a missing Charlestown woman who was last seen Tuesday afternoon.

Angel Marie Combs, 23, is 4′ 11″, 146 lbs, has brown hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing blue jeans and a long sleeve shirt.

Angel is missing from Charlestown, Indiana, 104 miles south of Indianapolis, and is believed to be in extreme danger.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, please call the Clark County Sheriff’s Office at 812-246-6996 or dial 911.