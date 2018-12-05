× Power’s likeness unveiled on BorgWarner Trophy

It took years of work for Will Power to capture his first Indianapolis 500 victory and months of waiting to see his likeness unveiled on the BorgWarner Trophy. The 2018 Indy500 champion finally got a look on Wednesday afternoon at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Museum, as he joined one of racing’s most iconic fraternities.

“You think about the history of this trophy, it’s got every winner since 1911 on it, so you’re amongst some pretty big, legendary names and on a legendary trophy,” Power said following the unveil.

The Team Penske driver now has completed his IndyCar resume but is nowhere near ready to park it for good. In fact, he’d like to see his face on the trophy a few more times before calling it a career.

“Already thinking forward,” Power told our Chris Hagan. “You are already thinking to next year, got the test here with the new tire and all that but can’t wait. I really would love to win another one before I retire.”