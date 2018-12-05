Popular pet bakery in Broad Ripple robbed at gunpoint

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A popular pet bakery in Broad Ripple was robbed at gunpoint.

The armed robbery took place around rush hour just before 6:00 Tuesday night at Three Dog Bakery on Broad Ripple Ave.

The armed thief was in and out of the business in just a matter of minutes.

Meredith Schmitt was the lone employee inside at the time and was preparing some delicious dog treats for Christmas when she was ambushed behind the counter by the armed crook.

“He pulled out the gun from his right pocket and said, ‘Give me all the money in the register.’ I kept saying, ‘Yes sir. Yes sir,’” recalled Schmitt.

As she emptied the register, Meredith says the robber held a gun to her head and covered his face with a black scarf. The suspect then got out a plastic bag and order it be filled with cash.

After forcing Meredith to lay on the ground, the suspect who was wearing dress shoes, took off running with a bag of cash down Broad Ripple Ave.

“I could not even believe it because you don’t expect that to happen here,” said Schmitt.

Three Dog Bakery specializes in hand crafted pet pastries and is not the kind of place normally targeted by thieves. During the entire crime, Meredith had one thought.

“I wanted to do what he said. I was like I don’t want to die. I had a feeling he would kill me if I didn’t do what he says,” said Schmitt.

Police say Meredith did the right thing by cooperating.

Unfortunately, while there is a city-run surveillance camera directly across the street, detectives do not have pictures of the suspect to release.

Still, police admit the crime is highly unusual for Broad Ripple, which is traditionally one of the safer areas of the city.

“Around this time of year we see an uptick in robberies around the city, however the Broad Ripple area typically doesn’t normally get hit, so it’s extremely uncommon for a robbery to occur,” said IMPD north district commander Michael Wolley.

“You’d think people wouldn’t choose a dog food bakery to go after and it’s a super safe and fun place to be. It just doesn’t happen here,” said Schmitt.

So far no arrests have been made. Anyone with information on the suspect is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS.