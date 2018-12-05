Police looking for missing 10-year-old boy on west side

Posted 10:20 pm, December 5, 2018, by , Updated at 10:30PM, December 5, 2018

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – IMPD is asking the public’s help to find a missing 10-year-old boy.

Taylen Baker is 4’8”, 95 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen at his home Wednesday in the 800 block of Westmore Drive at around 5:30 p.m.  Baker was last seen wearing a black jacket with a “Tokyo” emblem, dark winter hat, dark pants and dark shoes.

IMPD says Baker ran away from home after getting in trouble.

Police say they are looking in the general area of 10th and Girls School Rd.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is urged to call dispatch at 317-327-3811 immediately.

