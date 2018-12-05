LIVESTREAM: Nation honors George H.W. Bush in state funeral

Connersville woman killed in head-on collision on SR 44

Posted 10:05 am, December 5, 2018, by , Updated at 10:58AM, December 5, 2018

LIBERTY, Ind. — A Connersville woman was killed in a head-on collision Wednesday morning on SR 44, Indiana State Police confirm.

The crash took place around 6:30 a.m., just west of Liberty, in the area of Hoffman Road.

According to Indiana State Police, the early investigation shows that an “Indy Airport” taxi van was traveling east bound on SR 44 when the driver lost control of the vehicle on the icy roadway.

The van drove left of center into the west bound lane, hitting a 2017 Ford Expedition head-on.

Neither driver was injured, however a back seat passenger in the taxi, 44-year-old Carrie Carter of Connersville, died from injuries she received in the crash.

It is unknown if she was wearing a safety belt at the time of the crash, as the investigation is still ongoing.

The crash had SR 44 west of Liberty closed for nearly four hours as ISP troopers conducted their investigation.

