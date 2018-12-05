Mayor Hogsett announces re-election bid

Mayor Joe Hogsett announces re-election campaign

Posted 6:00 pm, December 5, 2018, by , Updated at 06:36PM, December 5, 2018

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Mayor Joe Hogsett announced his re-election campaign Wednesday night in downtown Indianapolis.

The announcement took place at the Phoenix Theatre on Illinois Street.

Hogsett, a Democrat, defeated Chuck Brewer in 2015.

“I’ve never before been more confident that our community is capable and committed to doing just that – moving Indianapolis forward as one city,” Hogsett told the crowd.

“Tonight I stand before you to announce that I will be honored to work with all of you for another four years, as the mayor of the great city of Indianapolis,”  he went on to say.

Prior to that, he was United States Attorney for the Southern District from 2010-2014.

