Jorgensen scores 19, Butler beats Brown 70-55

Posted 11:18 pm, December 5, 2018, by

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - DECEMBER 30: Paul Jorgensen #5 of the Butler Bulldogs walks off the court after defeating the Villanova Wildcats at Hinkle Fieldhouse on December 30, 2017 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Paul Jorgensen scored 10 of his 19 points in the first four minutes of the second half and Butler beat Brown 70-55 on Wednesday night.

Butler went on an 16-3 run to take its first double-digit lead of the game with 11:14 remaining in the first half and the Bulldogs kept at least a 14-point lead throughout the second half.

Kamar Baldwin and Henry Baddley each scored 12 points for Butler (6-2). Baddley, a junior, reached double-digit scoring for the fourth time in his career.

Butler led 36-17 at halftime after holding Brown to 6-of-28 shooting (21 percent).

Desmond Cambridge scored 15 points for Brown (6-4) and Obi Okolie added 11 points with three 3-pointers. Tamenang Choh had eight points and 10 rebounds. The Bears shot just 36.4 percent, including 4 of 23 from distance.

