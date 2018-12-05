High concentrations prompts recall of infant ibuprofen; sold at CVS, Family Dollar and Walmart

Tris Pharma issued a voluntary recall notice on Wednesday for Infants’ Ibuprofen Concentrated Oral Suspension due to products that have been found to potentially have higher concentrations of ibuprofen.

Infants who may be more susceptible to a higher potency level of drug may be more vulnerable to permanent NSAID-associated renal injury.

They were sold at Family Dollar, Walmart and CVS.

Below is information on each of the recalled product’s labels.

