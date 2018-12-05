× Grant will help transform Monument Circle into a performance space

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Through a multi-million dollar grant from the Lilly Endowment, Monument Circle will be able to host various concerts and performances in the future.

“Shining a Light on Indianapolis” will aim to activate the Soldiers & Sailors Monument by installing enhanced lighting and projection capabilities, a state-of-the-art sound system and flexible staging.

The amenities will enable a variety of interactive event experiences that help amplify Monument Circle as a gathering place and creative public amphitheater.

Programming will include seasonally themed experiences, light shows synchronized with Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra performances and patriotic salutes that honor Indiana history.

Many other Indianapolis institutions received grants for various culture projects.

Monument Circle is not the only space in Indianapolis that looks make an impact as a music venue.

Garfield Park is making moves to expand concerts at the historic MacAllister Amphitheater.

For a full list and more information, click here.