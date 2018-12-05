Grant will help transform Monument Circle into a performance space

Posted 3:13 pm, December 5, 2018, by

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Through a multi-million dollar grant from the Lilly Endowment, Monument Circle will be able to host various concerts and performances in the future.

“Shining a Light on Indianapolis” will aim to activate the Soldiers & Sailors Monument by installing enhanced lighting and projection capabilities, a state-of-the-art sound system and flexible staging.

The amenities will enable a variety of interactive event experiences that help amplify Monument Circle as a gathering place and creative public amphitheater.

Programming will include seasonally themed experiences, light shows synchronized with Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra performances and patriotic salutes that honor Indiana history.

Many other Indianapolis institutions received grants for various culture projects.

Monument Circle is not the only space in Indianapolis that looks make an impact as a music venue.

Garfield Park is making moves to expand concerts at the historic MacAllister Amphitheater.

For a full list and more information, click here.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.