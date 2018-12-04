× Silver Alert issued for missing 45-year-old Kokomo man

KOKOMO, Ind. – A Statewide Silver Alert has been declared for a missing Kokomo man who was last seen Monday afternoon.

Jeffrey Zinevich, 45, is 5’10”, 175 lbs, has black hair and brown eyes.

Zinevich was last seen Monday in Pendleton at a Pilot gas station near 13th and I-69.

Authorities do not know why he was in Pendleton and said he is in danger from not taking his medication.

If you have information on his whereabouts, please call 765-457-1105 or 911.