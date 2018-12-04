Retired IMPD officer reverts back to training to defend family from burglars

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. - Burglars targeted a home on the northwest side. But when someone went to kick in the door Monday night, they had no idea who was waiting on the other side.

His wife says she thought a bomb went off. That's when her husband, a retired high ranking IMPD official, immediately went into officer mode. Grabbing his gun and giving the would be burglars a warning. Letting them know leaving was their best and only option.

After one round of kicks, retired former IMPD Assistant Chief Darryl Pierce says he went on guard and waited to see if whoever was on the other side would try again.

"But the second one was it was like somebody was frustrated they couldn't get in," Pierce said. "It was like football players hitting the back door."

That's when the retired 30-year police veteran immediately reverted to his training and grabbed his gun and locked down on the back door. He and his wife were in the room about 10 feet from the door. He told her to go upstairs as he yelled at the attempted intruders to leave or else.

"If they would've tried to come in, somebody would've been hurt and it wouldn't have been us because my wife and them were safe and I took action like I normally would. It's kind of amazing how that took back over," Pierce said.

Going back into officer mode and feeling like his life was in danger also brought back tragic memories of his early years on the force.

"It was just flashback in a situation where I had no alternative but to save one of my other officers, actually a sergeant's life. I shot and killed a person before and I'd just been on 2 and a half years," Pierce said.

Pierce is thankful he didn't have to relive a moment like that again.

"Don't think it won't happen to you. I mean we're sitting here in a nice neighborhood and watching TV and somebody tries to come in my door," Pierce said.

You need to look at things like that because they're coming in your house it doesn’t make any difference where you live or who you are anymore and people need to realize that but you need to have yourself where you can protect your family," he went on the say.

Pierce says the lights were on in his back yard but he did notice the fence to his yard was open. He says while police are doing their part families can also do their part by making sure they’re doors and windows are secure. IMPD is investigating.