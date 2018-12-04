× Proposed Indiana coal-to-diesel plant would emit dangerous chemicals in air

ROCKPORT, Ind. — A southern Indiana county’s commissioners are backing a draft state air permit for a proposed $2.5 billion coal-to-diesel plant.

The Spencer County Commissioners voted 2-1 for a resolution supporting the Indiana Department of Environmental Management’s approval of Riverview Energy’s air permit application.

The (Jasper) Herald reports the company says the plant proposed for the town of Dale, about 40 miles northeast of Evansville, would convert the region’s plentiful coal reserves into diesel fuel and other products.

Riverview Energy’s air permit application says the plant would release about 2.2 million tons of carbon dioxide, 225 tons of carbon monoxide and 120 tons of sulfur dioxide annually.

IDEM says the plant wouldn’t have a significant effect on regional air quality, but opponents worry about health and environmental impacts.

“For the state to claim that this will have no significant impact is, in my opinion, simply false,” Randy Vaal, a retired chemical engineer who worked in the oil and gas industry for decades, told IndyStar.

The facility would also be located within one mile of an elementary school and nursing home.

During that time, people may submit written comments on the proposal to IDEM. They must be postmarked or emailed no later than Dec. 10. Information on how to do so can be found here.

DEM will host a public hearing, where public comments will also be documented, on the draft permit from 5:30-7:30 p.m. CT Wednesday, Dec. 5 at the Heritage Hills High School auditorium in Lincoln City.