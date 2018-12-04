× Louisville authorities arrest Indianapolis man who fled last month with son, 16-year-old safe

LOUISVILLE, Ky. – Mark Davis, who is wanted in Hendricks County for dealing meth, was arrested in Louisville Tuesday following a manhunt beginning last month.

The manhunt was prompted by an hours-long SWAT standoff on Sunday, Nov. 25. It was determined neither Mark nor Tyler was inside.

Charging documents obtained say Mark Davis was dealing meth on at least one occasion out of his car in an Avon Kroger parking lot. The investigation is being carried out by Hendricks County’s Undercover United Drug Task Force.

Court documents also say Davis was found to be in possession of meth and around $2,000 in cash during a traffic stop in early October. The documents say his son and two other juveniles were in the car with him during that stop.

“I appreciate your thoughts and prayers. At this time, I shouldn’t comment. Please feel free to help highlight this story so my son returns home safe. I’m simply heartbroken,” Tyler’s mother initially said.

A current mugshot for Davis is not available at this time. It’s not known when he will be extradited back to Indiana.