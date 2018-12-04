× Indianapolis police testing mental illness screening tool

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis police are testing a new screening tool that’s intended to divert people suffering from mental illness to treatment and care, rather than sending them to jail.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department says 10 officers are using the mental health screening tool, which is web-based and can be accessed from a mobile phone or laptop.

The officers will initially assess how easy the screening tool is to use and whether its questions are clear.

The tool gives officers evidence-based, objective information to help them determine the best course of action for resolving calls for help from the public.

It was developed specifically for use by police officers in the field through a partnership with IMPD, Indianapolis’ Office of Public Health and Safety and New York University’s Criminal Justice Innovation Lab.