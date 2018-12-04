× Indiana University employee charged with raping student

BLOOMINGTON, Ind.– An Indiana University employee was arrested Monday night for allegedly raping a student.

University officials say the suspect, 22-year-old Gregory Danielson, has been barred from campus. He worked as a temporary employee at IU Recreational Sports, where prosecutors say he met the victim. He’s since been fired.

The alleged rape took place at Danielson’s Bloomington apartment, which is not located on campus, according to prosecutors. The incident was reported on Nov. 30.

The victim’s father, who we are not identifying for privacy reasons, doesn’t think his daughter is Danielson’s only victim.

“We found out that this has happened to one other girl. Same exact story, she just decided not to go forward,” he said. “These girls need to know that there’s somewhere to turn and they don’t have to be afraid to talk to people.”

The father suspects Danielson slipped something into his daughter’s drink before the alleged rape.

“She completely blacked out,” he said, adding she “has no recollection of leaving the bar.”

Danielson was booked into the Monroe County Jail on a charge of rape.