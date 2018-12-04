IMPD finds dead man inside home on near north side

Photo from scene on December 4, 2018

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Police are investigating the death of a man on the near north side of Indianapolis.

IMPD says they were called to a home in the 3300 block of Boulevard Place around 4 a.m. on Tuesday for a welfare check.

When they arrived, they could see a “man down.”

They entered the home and called emergency medical crews. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The cause of death of the man is unknown at this time.

It’s unclear as to whether it is criminal.

