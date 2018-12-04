× Icy roads are likely across central Indiana overnight

11:30 Update

A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for Benton County through 4am Wednesday. Light snow and freezing rain will cause a light glaze of ice across all of central Indiana overnight. Bridges and overpasses are starting to freeze as of 11pm and extra time will be needed to safely arrive on time for work and school.

School delays will be likely Wednesday morning. Rachel Bogle will have traffic updates and Meteorologist Amber Hardwick will have the latest and most accurate forecast. Join us starting at 5am on Indiana’s Very Own, CBS4 This Morning starting at 5am.

Temperatures will be in the 20 s for the ride to work

It will be a cold day at the bus stop with some sunshine in the afternoon.