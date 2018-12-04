FDA recalls 8 more pet food brands because ingredient could make dogs violently ill
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A few days ago we reported several brands of pet food were being recalled due to potentially high levels of vitamin D. It’s a vitamin that is essential for dogs’ health, but when too much of it is consumed, it could lead to “serious health issues,” including kidney failure or death.
Since that initial report, the FDA’s list of recalled products has continued to grow.
The FDA says it is a “developing situation and this list may not be complete.” It will be updated as more information becomes available.
As of right now, the list of recalled dry dog food products provided to the FDA includes:
- Nutrisca
- Chicken and Chickpea Dry Dog Food
- UPC 8-84244-12495-7 – 4 lb. bag
- UPC 8-84244-12795-8 – 15 lb. bag
- UPC 8-84244-12895-5 – 28 lb. bag
- Best by date range: February 25, 2020 through September 13, 2020
- Natural Life Pet Products
- Chicken & Potato Dry Dog Food
- UPC 0-12344-08175-1 – 17.5 lb. bag
- Best by dates range: December 4, 2019 through August 10, 2020
- UPC 0-12344-08175-1 – 17.5 lb. bag
- Sunshine Mills, Inc.
- Evolve Chicken & Rice Puppy Dry Dog Food
- UPC 0-73657-00862-0 – 14 lb. bag
- UPC 0-73657-00863-7 – 28 lb. bag
- Sportsman’s Pride Large Breed Puppy Dry Dog Food
- UPC 0-70155-10566-0 – 40 lb. bag
- UPC 0-70155-10564-0 – 40 lb. bag
- Triumph Chicken & Rice Recipe Dry Dog Food
- UPC 0-73657-00873-6 – 3.5 lb. bag
- UPC 0-73657-00874-3 – 16 lb. bag
- UPC 0-73657-00875-0 – 30 lb. bag
- ANF, Inc.
- ANF Lamb and Rice Dry Dog Food
- UPC 9097231622 – 3 kg bag
- Best by Nov 23 2019
- UPC 9097203300 – 7.5 kg bag
- Best by Nov 20 2019
- UPC 9097231622 – 3 kg bag
- Lidl (Orlando brand)
- Orlando Grain-Free Chicken & Chickpea Superfood Recipe Dog Food
- Lidl product number 215662
- TI1 3 Mar 2019
- TB2 21 Mar 2019
- TB3 21 Mar 2019
- TA2 19 Apr 2019
- TB1 15 May 2019
- TB2 15 May 2019
- Lidl product number 215662
- Kroger
- Abound Chicken and Brown Rice Recipe Dog Food
- UPC 11110-83556 – 4 lb. bag, all lots
- UPC 11110-83573 – 14 lb. bag
- All lot codes
- UPC 11110-89076 – 24 lb. bag
- All lot codes
- ELM Pet Foods, Inc.
- ELM Chicken and Chickpea Recipe
- UPC 0-70155-22507-8 – 3 lb. bag
- D2 26 FEB 2019
- TE1 30 APR 2019
- TD1 5 SEP 2019
- TD2 5 SEP 2019
- UPC 0-70155-22513-9 – 28 lb. bag
- TB3 6 APR 2019
- TA1 2 JULY 2019
- TI1 2 JULY 2019
- ELM K9 Naturals Chicken Recipe
- UPC 0-70155-22522-9 – 40 lb. bag
- TB3 14 Sep 2019
- TA2 22 Sep 2019
- TB2 11 Oct 2019
- UPC 0-70155-22522-9 – 40 lb. bag
- Ahold Delhaize
- Nature’s Promise Chicken & Brown Rice Dog Food
- UPC 068826718472 – 14 lb. bag
- All lot codes
- UPC 068826718471 – 28 lb. bag
- All lot codes
- UPC 068826718473 – 4 lb. bag
- All lot codes
- UPC 068826718472 – 14 lb. bag
- UPC 72543998959 – 5 lb. bag
- All lot codes
- UPC 72543998960 – 15 lb. bag
- All lot codes
- UPC 72543998959 – 5 lb. bag
These recalled products were sold nationwide. Symptoms of excess vitamin D include vomiting, loss of appetite, increased thirst, increased urination, excessive drooling and weight loss. If your pet is showing signs of these symptoms, contact a veterinarian immediately. Provide a full diet history to your veterinarian. You may find it helpful to take a picture of the pet food label, including the lot number.