× Even colder temperatures for Tuesday with passing snow showers

Watch for a few slick spots on untreated roads this morning! Below freezing temperatures may refreeze wet surfaces from the wintry mix on Monday. Grab a heavy coat before heading out for work today because wind chills have dropped into the lower 20s!

Skies will remain mostly cloudy throughout the day with a chance for passing flurries. Highs this afternoon will struggle to rise into the mid-30s. Temperatures today are going to trend nearly 10 degrees below normal for early December.

There could be a few light snow showers overnight across central Indiana as lows fall into the mid-20s. Wind chills in the teens are possible for Wednesday morning’s commute!

The snow showers are expected to move out of the area late Wednesday morning and cloud cover will decrease as we head into the afternoon hours. Another wave of light snowfall arrives Thursday afternoon with an approaching cold front. Snow accumulation looks minimal at this point. We will continue to monitor and have updates closer the event.

Once the system moves out, drier air will build back into the Midwest. Friday and this weekend looks dry for central Indiana. Temperatures will slowly rise through the weekend with highs near 40 degrees return by next Monday.