Central Indiana will see clouds and snow showers Wednesday

Cold air has moved in and will stay with us through the weekend. We’ll have gusty winds and snow showers overnight. We are expecting less than .01″ but DPW has crews on standby to treat roads for icy spots.

Snow showers will continue through early Wednesday, with some sunshine late in the day.

A cold front will move across the state Thursday and bring more light snow late in the day. Some minor accumulation will be possible.

Sunshine will return Friday and can be expected through the weekend. Although we’ll have clear skies, temperatures will stay 5-10 degrees below average though Sunday.

So far December is off to a wet start.

So far December is off to a cool start.

Lows will fall below freezing overnight.

Highs will be in the 30s tomorrow.

We’ll stay cloudy with a few flurries Wednesday.

A cold front will cause light snow late Thursday.

A ridge of high pressure will bring several days of sunshine to end the week.

Temperatures will stay chilly this week.