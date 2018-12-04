CBS4 Problem Solvers gets results: Busy Danville intersection will get traffic light

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DANVILLE, Ind. – Homeowners and drivers that are familiar with U.S. 36 and County Road 300 are relieved to hear they will finally be getting a traffic light at that busy intersection.

CBS4 Problem Solvers started investigating the traffic issue after a high school senior was involved in a horrific crash there in August 2018. Kylie Kline suffered a broken back, a broken sternum, a bruised lung and a brain bleed.

People who have lived in the area for decades said the crash was one of several they’ve seen over the years.

“It’s really scary,” Loraine Smith said.

“You are sitting there and you hear ‘boom,’ and I come out running. It’s a nightmare,” Steve Carroll said.

The problem with the busy Danville intersection, Carroll explained, was that so many cars would speed up and down U.S. 36. Because there wasn’t a traffic light and a heavy flow, vehicles would stop at the sign, but then race to the median where they would wait for the other side to clear before making their left. Some vehicles would use the break in the median for a U-turn. On the south side of US 36, cars were getting congested behind the train tracks. It was all very confusing, Carroll said.

“I think people just need to pay attention and not be in a hurry,” one driver said.

CBS4 heard about the issue and contacted INDOT, asking what it would take to install a traffic signal. INDOT sent engineers to the area to perform a traffic study. After eight weeks, they determined the traffic volume alone qualified the intersection for a new light.

“On US 36, we see approximately 17,450 vehicles per day. County Road 300 sees just over 2,400 vehicles per day,” INDOT spokesperson Debbie Calder said. “I think our engineers were a little surprised as how much traffic was coming off this intersection.”

Calder said there seemed to be a moderately high amount of crashes there, too. From 2015 to 2017, 23 vehicles crashed. Three of those incidents involved personal injuries.

“Don’t expect it right away,” Calder warned. “We are working to get this included in a contract that will open for bids next year. We’re hoping within the next 12 months to have a traffic signal functioning at this intersection.”

Crews will decide what the signal will look like and how it will operate.

Several homeowners nearby were glad to hear of the upcoming changes.

“I’m just thankful you guys helped out,” Carroll said. “It’s going to save some lives.”