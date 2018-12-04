Atheists promote ‘faithless’ in South Bend public building

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — Atheists in northwestern Indiana are promoting their lack of faith during the holiday season.

A sign posted in the county-city building in South Bend says, “Oh come all ye faithless.” It’s sponsored by a group called the Northern Indiana Atheists.

The group’s president, Troy Moss, tells the South Bend Tribune that the display went up Friday, a few days ahead of Hanukkah. The group says government should be neutral on religious matters but government buildings often allow Christmas religious displays.

The group says it sought approval from St. Joseph County for its sign. No objections were raised after an attorney in August asked for an image. The group plans to add the Bill of Rights and the Statue of Liberty.

