× 2 teenagers face charges following shooting of Marion County sheriff’s deputy at IHOP

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – IMPD detectives arrested two teenagers for their alleged involvement in the shooting of a Marion County Sheriff’s deputy early Saturday morning.

Authorities say Sgt. David Clemmons and Deputy Entwan Norris were attempting to stop a robbery in progress at the IHOP on W. 38th St. when Clemmons suffered a gunshot wound to the leg.

Later in the day on Saturday, 17-year-old Brandon Nickens was released from the hospital and transported to an IMPD office for his alleged involvement in the shooting.

IMPD believes Nickens was the one who pulled the trigger after he was located at a nearby restaurant with wounds matching the description of the shooter. Nickens has been charged with attempted murder and attempted robbery charges.

18-year-old Javentay Chapman was arrested following an interview with IMPD on Sunday. Police believe he planned to rob the restaurant with Nickens, but ran out when he noticed a police officer was inside.

He was charged with attempted robbery and battery.

Sgt. Clemmons was working off-duty at the time of the shooting. He is currently recovering at home.