Take a look at this: 'Griswold' holiday decor freaks everyone out

Check out these viral stories in today's "Take a look at this!"

A Texas family put up holiday decorations that are straight out of "National Lampoons."

The Austin family paid tribute to the classic "Christmas Vacation" scene, where Clark Griswold's decorative ambitions take a dangerous turn.

But, the family's decorations caused quite a stir themselves, with at least several people calling 9-1-1 thinking the Griswold dummy was a real person in trouble. One passerby even rushed in to help.

The family has since added a sign explaining the display for any future good Samaritans.

The International Space Station's has a brand new, AI-Powered robot, Cimon. 

Cimon stands for "Crew Interactive Mobile Companion" and it is designed to handle various tasks.

Think HAL from 2001: A Space Odyssey, but less evil.

The $6 million robot's debut went mostly smooth, but there were a few glitches. Like when Cimon, playing a song, gets stuck in music mode.

Glitches aside, the test run's aim is to see if an AI-Bot can improve crew efficiency and morale during longer missions.

