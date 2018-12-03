× Slick spots and fog are possible Tuesday morning

A light wintry mix of drizzle and flurries is expected to continue over the next few hours with some freezing drizzle possible after midnight. Temperatures will fall below freezing later tonight which could lead to freezing on untreated roadways and surfaces, especially bridges, overpasses, and ramps. We will also have some areas of fog overnight and visibility will be limited. Plan on allowing extra time to reach your destination tomorrow morning and drive carefully wherever roadways are wet.

Low temps will fall into the 20s overnight.

Patchy dense fog is likely early Tuesday morning.

Watch out for slick roads through late Tuesday morning.