Pedestrian killed on near southwest side after truck had right-of-way

Posted 7:32 pm, December 3, 2018, by , Updated at 08:02PM, December 3, 2018

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A male was struck and killed Monday evening by a dump truck.

Just after 7 p.m., authorities were dispatched to the area of Harding and Morris on the report of pedestrian struck.

IMPD has confirmed a pedestrian has died as a result of the incident.

After arriving to the scene, authorities determined a dump truck had the right-of-way and could not avoid striking the pedestrian.

Police say the driver stayed on the scene and do not believe anything criminal happened.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.