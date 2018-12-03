Officers mourn loss of IMPD K9 ‘Timo’

LIVE: Ceremony underway for late George H.W. Bush at U.S. Capitol

Posted 4:29 pm, December 3, 2018, by

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – IMPD is mourning the loss of 10-year K9 partner Timo, who lost his battle with cancer.

Timo was a 12-year-old Dutch Shepard and ended his watch on Monday. His handler, Officer Hartman, worked with Timo over the past 10 years.

The dog located over $3 million in cash,  and thousands of dollars worth of illegal drugs.

In one seizure, Timo located $1.875 million of cash inside one residence.

In 2017, he competed in the 18th Annual K9 Olympics hosted in Denver, Indiana. Timo earned a second place finish in Narcotic Vehicle Interiors and a third place finish in ScentLogix Narcotic.

Earlier this year, Timo was diagnosed with cancer.

After surgery and healing, the cancer returned quickly, causing Timo pain and suffering.  He was a great asset to the community, narcotics detection team and will be terribly missed by his handler and fellow officers.

Thank you for your service, Timo.

 

